Panadura housing complex isolated after two people test positive

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The tsunami housing complex in Modarawila, Panadura has been isolated from today.

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association Secretary M. Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that two patients from the housing complex had tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

The patients have been identified as employees of the Panadura fish market, which was recently closed after it was found to have purchased supplies from the Peliyagoda fish market, where the latest coronavirus cluster has been detected.

Balasuriya said that the patients have been transferred to the hospital, while the area has been isolated and all residents have been placed in isolation at their residences.

PCR tests will be conducted on all residents of the housing complex today, he added. (Colombo Gazette)