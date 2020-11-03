Migrant workers in Saudi to be brought back in 48-hours

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lankan migrant workers stranded in Saudi Arabia are to be brought back in 48-hours.

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID 19 headed by Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva met this evening.

In a statement issued following the discussion, it was noted that there are a number of Sri Lankans stranded in 150 safe houses in Saudi Arabia.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered the repatriation of the Sri Lankans stranded in the safe houses immediately.

The Government had suspended the repatriation process after quarantine centers became full after the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster emerged.

However, the President has noted the difficulties faced by Sri Lankan migrant workers stranded in Saudi Arabia as a result of the coronavirus.

It was noted that the President has instructed that the Sri Lankans be repatriated in 48 hours.

As a result at least two special flights will be deployed daily to bring back the stranded Sri Lankans. (Colombo Gazette)