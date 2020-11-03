HRCSL issues guidelines on regularising quarantine processes

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has issued guidelines on regularising quarantine processes in the country.

The HRCSL commended all the efforts being made to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Commission said it continues to recognise the need to restrict freedom of movement and liberty of people in the interests of public health and public order during an extraordinary health emergency such as that facing the country at present.

However, the Commission said it has observed that a large number of persons have been subject to quarantine processes in view of the resurgence of the fear of spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and has received a variety of complaints and expressions of concerns relating to the process.

Hence, the Commission has issued guidelines to the Ministry of Health and the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak on regularising quarantine processes in the country.

“In this regard, the Commission welcomes confirmation that first contacts of the COVID-19 infected patients who were earlier sent to quarantine centres, will now be home quarantined. We are in agreement that quarantining persons to their home will be the best option,” the Commission said.

The Commission also reiterated that placing the persons of first contact with COVID-19 patients under home quarantine will remove most of the concerns but is issuing the recommendations in the event the Government wishes to establish quarantine processes again in the future. (Colombo Gazette)

Download (PDF, 167KB)