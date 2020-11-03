The Government says it has decided to review the decision to only cremate coronavirus victims and not bury them.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa raised concerns in Parliament today over the decision to cremate the remains of Muslims, which goes against their religious beliefs.

He accused the Government of targeting Muslims during the coronavirus pandemic.

Justice Minister Ali Sabry slammed the Opposition Leader for attempting to politicise the whole issue.

He said that while Muslims have raised concerns over bodies of Muslims being burnt the matter should not be politicised.

He said that the matter is being reviewed by a medical team and a decision will be taken accordingly.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that the decision to only cremate the bodies was taken based on scientific recommendations.

However, she said that on a request made by the Justice Minister a team of experts were appointed to review the decision.

She said that the committee will meet this week following which a decision will be taken. (Colombo Gazette)