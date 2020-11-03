English Nursing supports Stroke survivors

A Stroke is a disease that affects the arteries leading to and within the brain. It is the fifth highest cause of death globally. The importance of expert intervention, regular physiotherapy and prescribed medication management for stroke survivors is vital to live a good quality of life. This World Stroke Day, English Nursing Sri Lanka takes initiative to advocate the importance of care for stroke survivors.

What is a stroke?

A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts (or ruptures). When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood (and oxygen) it needs, due to which the brain cells die.

Look out!

The most common signs of a stroke to look out for are the following:

Balance is lost, with headaches and dizziness

Eyes – blurry vision

Face drooping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty

It is vital that one seeks proper medical attention if you or someone you love is having the above mentioned symptoms; early detection allows a successful recovery from a stroke. Unfortunately the chances of a second stroke occurring increases in stroke survivors. According to The National Stroke Association, about 25% of stroke survivors will experience a second stroke within the first five years after the first stroke. The risk of facing a relapse is about 40% higher. Fortunately it is estimated that of all secondary strokes, about 80% of them are preventable with lifestyle changes such as healthy eating along with exercise and medical intervention.

Essential care for Stroke warriors

Nine out of ten stroke patients over the age of 65 years face some sort of paralysis, pointed out by the Care Nurses at English Nursing. They say decreased strength, coordination and range of motion are factors that need rehabilitation through physical therapy. Furthermore, the risk of another stroke goes up with older age due to high blood pressure (hypertension), high cholesterol and diabetes, thus, managing medication is critical in the prevention process.

With elders, experiencing a stroke can vary from a mild event to a more severe debilitating illness; it can also take a significant emotional toll. As with any traumatic life experience, it may take time for them to accept and adapt to the emotional trauma of having experienced a stroke. Appropriate care is important for recovery.

Richard Gould, Managing Director of English Nursing Sri Lanka shares his thoughts on the process of recovery, “It is important for stroke survivors to have a plan for rehabilitation that includes speech therapy, physiotherapy and professional home nursing to maximise their opportunity for a full recovery. Early intervention is key to improve outcomes, and support the patient and their family who will be coming to terms with the situation. Knowing that stroke survivors can recover and still be a key part of a loving family is an important message. Currently the pandemic has isolated many elderly

Stroke patients who live alone. Family and friends living abroad are unable to visit due to travel restrictions and the anxiety of contracting the virus has diminished many of the human interactions that are so vital for our health and wellbeing.’

Having professional home nursing support can make all the difference and ensure that they are taken care of responsibly with respect and compassion along with a positive plan for recovery.”

