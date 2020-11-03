The Government has decided to use empty bullet shells and disposed armour plates as raw material for traditional industries.

The Government Information Department said that attention has been drawn to resolve issues faced by the traditional craftsmen, industries and rural industries sector and empower those involved in those industries.

The Government says these industries have been found to be one of the sectors that can considerably influence the Sri Lankan economy.

Accordingly, it has been decided to supply the raw materials for these industries on a concessionary basis.

The Government wants to provide the manufacturers the opportunity to price their products in a manner to compete with imported goods.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers have approved a proposal presented by the Minister of Industries for obtaining empty bullet shell cases and disposed armour plates from the Sri Lanka Army, Sri Lanka Air Force and Sri Lanka Navy outside the formal procurement procedure but subject to the price matrix approved by the Cabinet of Ministers in the year 2017, to the National Crafts Council and obtain the discarded copper, bronze, aluminium etc, from Sri Lanka Telecom Company, Sri Lanka Railways Department, Sri Lanka Electricity Board and National Water Supply and Drainage Board under concessionary prices to the National Crafts Council. (Colombo Gazette)