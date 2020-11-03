Employees of over 100 institutions have been allowed to travel to their place of employment in curfew areas.

The Police said that 107 Government and private institutions have been permitted to travel to work using their office ID or a letter from the company confirming they are required to report to work.

Accordingly employees of a number of State institutions, including Ministries and the military and private institutions, including the media and diplomatic missions have been allowed to travel to work using their office ID or a letter from the company .

The Police also said that any company not listed by the Police which is urgently required to operate in curfew areas, can obtain approval from the Police.

The Police said that all employees reporting to work must strictly adhere to the health guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

The Police also warned that abuse of approval given for employees of some institutions to report to work would result in legal action being initiated against such individuals. (Colombo Gazette)

Download (PDF, 1.79MB)