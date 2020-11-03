Education Ministry building closed after COVID-19 patient was detected

The Isurupaya building of the Ministry of Education in Battaramulla has been temporarily closed from today.

The Ministry of Education said that the building was reportedly closed as a precautionary measure over Covid fears.

The decision to close the building was taken after the detection of a COVID-19 patient, it said.

The Isurupaya building of the Ministry of Education will remain closed until further notice.

The Ministry added that the building will be disinfected during this period. (Colombo Gazette)

