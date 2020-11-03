Douglas appointed as PM’s nominee to Parliamentary Council

Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda has been appointed as Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s nominee to the Parliamentary Council.

The proposal put forward by the Prime Minister was approved by Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena yesterday (02).

Minister Douglas Devananda contested from the Jaffna district at the General Elections 2020, while he is also the leader of the Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP).

The functions of the Parliamentary Council changes under the recently passed 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The Parliamentary Council will consist of one nominee each proposed by the Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament, and the Opposition leader. (Colombo Gazette)