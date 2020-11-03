Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore qualify for last four

Delhi Capitals finished second on the points table and ensured a playoff place after a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Despite the defeat, RCB, too, is assured of a play-off spot.

Chasing 153 to win, Ajinkya Rahane’s 60 took Delhi over the line with six balls to spare, which meant RCB’s net run-rate remained above Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KKR’s playoff hopes now hinge on Sunrisers Hyderabad losing its final game against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

Mumbai and Delhi will play the first qualifier on Thursday in Dubai.

Rajasthan was the third team to get eliminated from the 13th edition of IPL. Chennai Super Kings’ nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday afternoon brought the curtains down on Punjab’s campaign. Dhoni’s CSK was the first team to crash out of the competition. (Courtesy sportstar)