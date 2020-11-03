Committee approves nomination of Mohan Peiris as Sri Lanka’s new envoy to UN

Former Chief Justice Mohan Peiris has been appointed as Sri Lanka’s new Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The Committee on High Posts has approved the government’s proposal to appoint the former Chief Justice as the new Sri Lankan Ambassador and Permeant Representative for the United Nations.

Mohan Peris was informed of his appointment during a meeting of the Committee on High Posts held in Parliament today (03) under the patronage of the Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane.

Ministers Dinesh Gunawardena, Johnston Fernando, Douglas Devananda, Keheliya Rambukwella, and Members of Parliament Rishad Bathiudeen and Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka were also present during the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)