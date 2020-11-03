Ayurveda hospital in Ja-Ela temporarily shut

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Aniyakanda Ayurveda Hospital in Ja- Ela has been temporarily closed from last night, following the detection of a coronavirus patient.

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association Secretary M. Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that a female employee of the hospital had tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.

The patient, who is a resident of Hendala in Wattala, is reported to have visited the Peliyagoda fish market recently, where the latest coronavirus cluster has been detected.

Balasuriya said that 25 people, including doctors and staff members of the hospital, have been placed in quarantine following the detection.

Three patients who had received treatment at the hospital have also been home quarantined, he added. (Colombo Gazette)