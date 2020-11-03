At least three pilot whales washed ashore in Panadura dead

By Vyshnavi Velraj and Indika Sri Aravinda

At least three pilot whales washed ashore in Panadura have been found dead this morning.

Nearly 100 whales were washed ashore on the Panadura coast last evening.

Marine Biologist Asha De Vos had confirmed to Colombo Gazette earlier that the whales are pilot whales, which travel in groups and are known to get stranded.

The whales were around 10 feet in length.

“If one whale gets washed into shallow waters and gets stranded on the coast, then the family too follows and ends up getting stranded,” Asha De Vos explained.

Joint efforts were taken last night to assist the whales back into the sea.

Navy Spokesman Captian Indika de Silva told Colombo Gazette that an operation was launched last evening (Monday) with the assistance of the the Sri Lanka Police and Coast Guard to return the whales back to sea. (Colombo Gazette)