Air Force corporal falls to his death

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

An Air Force corporal has died after falling off from a three-storey building at the China Bay Air Force Base in Trincomalee.

Air Force Spokesman Group Captain Dushantha Wijesinghe told Colombo Gazette that the officer had fallen off from the 3rd floor of his accommodation around 2.00am today.

The Corporal is a resident of Galgamuwa and is attached to the Provost Branch, which is the Police Branch of the Air Force.

Group Captain Wijesinghe said the Police, together with the Air Force are conducting investigations into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)