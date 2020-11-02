Youth who committed suicide becomes Sri Lanka’s 22nd coronavirus victim

Sri Lanka reported its 22nd death due to COVID-19 today.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said the victim was a 27-year-old male and a resident of Panadura.

The man had died upon admission to the Panadura Base Hospital on Friday (30) after attempting suicide.

A PCR test conducted on the victim during post mortem has confirmed that the youth had contracted the virus.

This is the third death to be recorded within the last four days.

A 40-year-old resident of Mahara was the 21st COVID-19 death to be reported on Saturday (31).

The 20th coronavirus related death in Sri Lanka, a 54-year-old woman, had died at the Colombo National Hospital on Friday (30).

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s 17th, 18th and 19th coronavirus related deaths were reported on 27th October. (Colombo Gazette)