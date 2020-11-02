Tourist lodges and camping sites temporarily closed

Tourist lodges and camping sites operating under the Department of Wildlife Conservation have been temporarily closed with effect from today.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation said that tourist lodges and camping sites will be closed owing to the spread of the coronavirus.

As a result, alternate dates will be looked into later for tourists who have already made bookings and reservations.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation said that steps are being taken to inform all groups who have made bookings individually. (Colombo Gazette)