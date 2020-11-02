President says public failed in their responsibilities

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said that the public had failed in their responsibilities and that is why the country is in the situation it is right now.

Speaking during a discussion with the members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID – 19 Prevention held at the Presidential Secretariat, the President asserted that the Government alone cannot contain the spread of the coronavirus.

He said that the public also have a greater responsibility and it is because they failed in that responsibility that the coronavirus spread this time around.

The President noted that when a curfew was declared in the Western Province on Friday several people went out of Colombo to places like Galle and Ella.

He said that was very irresponsible and added that the Government alone cannot take the responsibility to address the issue.

The President said that the authorities must explain to the public the measures they must take to contain the spread of the virus.

He also said that no one should rush to hospital if they have the coronavirus symptoms.

Instead they must contact the health authorities and seek medical attention while being home-quarantined.

The President said that if anyone attempts to travel to hospital they will spread the virus on the way. (Colombo Gazette)