Police arrest more people for failing to wear face masks

The Police have arrested more people for failing to wear face masks or maintain social distancing.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that a total of 70 people have been arrested as of this morning since 30th October.

As of last morning (Sunday) sixty-one people had been arrested for failing to wear face masks or maintain social distancing in public.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that another nine people were arrested yesterday (Sunday) for failing to wear face masks or maintain social distancing in public.

As a result, the total number of people arrested rose to 70 by this morning.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that legal action will be initiated against all those arrested in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)