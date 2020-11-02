Join Daraz 11.11 Sale-The World’s Biggest Sale back again!

For the third successful time, Daraz.lk is bringing back Daraz 11.11, the World’s biggest sale, on Sri Lanka’s largest online marketplace from the 11th to the 17th of November. Daraz 11.11 sports mega deals on electronics, fashion, lifestyle and groceries with the lowest prices in town!

With up to 85% off on selected products, discount vouchers worth 3 million, bank deals and 0% easy monthly installments, Daraz has recognized the need to go easy on your wallet. 11.11 has proven to be the largest online sale globally, even surpassing Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined, in terms of offers and purchases.

Daraz Mall, the premium channel with over 450 trusted brands, 100% genuine products and a 14-day return policy, brings special offers under terms and conditions, including up to 30 % OFF on Samsung mobile phones, up to 70 % OFF on TV home theater systems, refrigerators and washing machine and 1 million worth bundle offers from Browns. The special offer of buying JVC 65”4K Digital Smart LED TV and getting a JVC 32” LED TV free is also making a comeback. The first 3 customers who buy a personal power plate will get a Weslo G3.9 treadmill worth Rs 87,900 for free, while buying Coca Cola will give you a chance to win a motorbike. Furthermore, a flat 25% is given on selected diaper brands and purchasing it adds a chance of winning a full year’s worth of diapers.

For those lucky customers awaiting special deals to cater to their fashion needs, receive up to 75% off and free shipping on LICC products, and revamp your wardrobe by shopping for over Rs. 5,000 and stand a chance to win products worth Rs. 25,000 from Vantage, and Laveena sarees.

You can also pay your electricity bill through Daraz Easy bills and get extra 10% off on your total bill!

Shoppers can also play the Rs. 1/= game and stand a chance to win products for Rs. 1/= only! You can also add selected products to your cart and stand a chance to win them. The Mission to 11.11 challenge lets you complete 11 missions during the 11.11 Sale, lucky users could stand a chance to win an Apple iPhone 11 pro, Daraz vouchers and other incredible prizes.

Making the 11.11. experience much more global, shoppers can enter the Daraz Ludo tournament, play Ludo with other Daraz venture players from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal and stand a chance to win giveaways worth up to Rs. 250,000!

Daraz has partnered up with leading banks such as Bank of Ceylon, Commercial Bank, Sampath Bank, HSBC, HNB, Seylan Bank, NDB, Peoples Bank and Union Bank, offering further 10 % OFF and up to 36 months 0% installment plans on credit cards. Furthermore, Mastercard is offering 12 % OFF on all credit and debit cards under conditions. With these features in place, you won’t have to blow your bank account to access all the amazing products they have for you.

Co-sponsored by Samsung, Unilever, Brown and Company PLC, Huawei, Vantage and Reckitt Benckiser, with brand partners including Oppo, GoPro, Lenovo, Laksela Trade Centre, Catchme, Laveena Sarees, Marvel Marketing, Asus, Quantum Fitness, Remax, REVLON, Signature, Tecroot, The Concept Store, Yamaha Music Centre, CocaCola, Nestle, Decathlon, EKEN, Homelux (Pvt) Ltd, Janet, Krnova, LICC, Maliban, MammyPoco, Nilkin, TOFO, Tomahawk & Kenstar Bicycles, Toyota Lanka, United Motors Lanka PLC and Wiresto, Daraz 11.11 sale 2020 is guaranteed to maximize customer satisfaction.

So get excited! Join the online revolution and be a part of the World’s Biggest Sale!