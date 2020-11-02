Indian High Commission staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member of the Indian High Commission in Colombo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The High Commission said that an auxiliary staff of the High Commission of India, Colombo tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. Currently the person is undergoing treatment at a designated Sri Lankan Government medical facility.

Given the nature of the duties of the concerned staff, the person had minimal interaction with the chancery building and the official and the very few primary contacts have been subjected to PCR tests/relevant procedures, as per the stipulated health safety norms, the High Commission said.

The High Commission says it has been functioning on reduced strength for the past few weeks in view of the evolving COVID-19 situation. It has sanitized the entire premises and reinforced all necessary measures as per the guidelines issued by Government of Sri Lanka.

India says it remains committed to assist and cooperate with Sri Lanka to effectively fight COVID -19 in all manners possible. (Colombo Gazette)