Health Ministry warns simple sneeze can spread billions of virus particles

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Ministry of Health Ministry has warned that the latest variant of the coronavirus is more dangerous than the earlier one.

Health Ministry Secretary Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe said that the latest variant of the virus has been identified as B142, a subgroup of SARS.

He said that this was confirmed by scientists at the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine and Allergy, Immunology and Cell Biology Unit of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura.

In a special statement last evening (Sunday), Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe said that the latest virus is spreading faster from one person to another.

He noted that the virus load in a person is higher than what it was earlier.

“We have identified this virus as being very dangerous,” he said.

He also warned that children and senior citizens are at a higher risk of contracting the new virus.

The Health Ministry Secretary said that people suffering from various illnesses, including cancer patients are less immune to the virus.

Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe said that a simple sneeze can spread billions of virus particles as opposed to 100,000 particles seen earlier.

“This shows if there is a patient among the public how far the virus can spread,” he said.

As a result, he said it was important for the public to limit their movements, especially out of their home towns as there is a threat of the virus spreading around the country.

Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe said that the public must stay home and go out only if there is an urgent requirement. (Colombo Gazette)