Doctor attached to Trinco hospital tests positive for coronavirus

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A Doctor attached to the Trincomalee General Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association Secretary M. Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that the infected doctor had served at the maternity ward of the hospital.

The doctor, who travels to Colombo during the weekend on a regular basis, had reportedly last visited his residence in Kotahena for his mother’s birthday.

Upon his return, he had shown symptoms of the coronavirus, following which he was isolated and subjected to a PCR test.

Balasuriya further said that the PCR test result received yesterday had confirmed that the doctor had contracted the virus.

He has been transferred to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) in Mulleriyawa, while health authorities and the hospital management are conducting contact tracing. (Colombo Gazette)