Dialog Axiata partners with ‘Manusath Derana’ to aid affected families in curfew areas

In its continued response efforts to serve the nation during a time of need, Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, partnered with TV Derana to launch the 2nd rendition of the ‘Manusath Derana with Dialog’ initiative in order to provide relief to affected families in areas under curfew.

The entire process of purchasing, packaging and distributing of dry rations are done in accordance with health and safety guidelines mandated by government health authorities to minimise the risk of spread of the coronavirus.

This response effort follows similar initiatives organized by Dialog which were also aimed at enabling the wellbeing of Sri Lankans during the first outbreak of Coronavirus in the country. The ‘Manusath Derana with Dialog’, ‘Siyatha Lengathukama with Dialog’, ‘ITN Manushyathwayei Sathkaraya with Dialog’ and ‘Vasantham TV/FM with Dialog’ initiatives conducted saw to the distribution of packaged dry rations daily for approximately 6 weeks, to over 128,000 people in 400+ villages across 22 districts in the island.

As a corporate entity which cares for the communities it operates in, Dialog Axiata continues to go the extra mile to empower communities at their greatest hour of need and strengthen the collective effort to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic as a nation.