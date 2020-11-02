Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka revised

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka has been revised, the Government announced late this evening.

The Government said that the death toll has been brought down from 22 to 21 this evening.

The Health Ministry said that a 27-year-old male who tested positive for the virus after committing suicide, had earlier been recorded as Sri Lanka’s 22nd coronavirus victim.

However, the Government has now decided not to record the death as a coronavirus related death.

As a result the official death toll as of this evening (Monday) stands at 21. (Colombo Gazette)