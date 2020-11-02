Cops to closely monitor people in home-quarantine

A special system has been implemented from today to closely monitor those who have been instructed to be home- quarantined.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the system has been launched under a new quarantine order issued with regard to the latest coronavirus outbreak.

The Police have received reports of people instructed to undergo home quarantine leaving their residences without being accompanied by a Police Officer or health authorities.

As a result, a decision has been made to obtain the support of Grama Seva Officers and Local Government Bodies to conduct surveillance on those placed in home quarantine.

DIG Ajith Rohana further said that Police officers will also be deployed in civil attire to carryout surveillance in this regard.

Action will be taken under the quarantine law against individuals who violate the quarantine order and leave their residences, as well as individuals who visit those placed in home quarantine, he added. (Colombo Gazette)