AG orders probe into land garb of property owned by Sri Lankans overseas

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has written to acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D Wickremeratne instructing him to launch an investigation into the alleged forceful occupation of land owned by Sri Lankans living overseas.

The AG notes that there are allegations that some politicians are abusing their power by forcefully entering private land and acquiring the property through illegal means.

It has come to light that these politicians are using forged deeds to acquire the property.

CCTV footage shows some of the politicians taking over property owned by Sri Lankans living overseas.

Hambantota Mayor Eraj Ravindra Fernando is among those accused of being involved in the land grab.

The Attorney General has instructed the Police to verify if the allegations are true and to order the Criminal Investigations Department to investigate the matter.

The Attorney General has also sought a progress report within seven days. (Colombo Gazette)