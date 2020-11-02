Afghanistan committed to long-lasting relationship with Sri Lanka

Afghanistan is committed to a long-lasting relationship with Sri Lanka, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai said today.

The Afghan President tweeted thanking Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for a tweet on the 62nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Rajapaksa had tweeted yesterday saying the leadership of both nations are committed to continue and further strengthen their friendship and bilateral relationship to mutually benefit both nations.

“Thank you PM Rajapaksa, I would also like to congratulate you and the people of Sri Lanka on this auspicious occasion. Afghanistan is committed to a long-lasting relationship. We have a shared heritage, and our regional connectivity programs will build on that in the near future,” Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai tweeted today.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai also tweeted wishing the friendly people of Sri Lanka for their prosperity and happiness.

In a statement earlier, M. Ashraf Haidari, the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Sri Lanka said that Afghanistan welcomed the recent appointment of a seasoned Sri Lankan public servant, Ambassador-Designate Piyal De Silva, to represent his country in Afghanistan.

The Ambassador also said that his colleagues and he look forward to working with all stakeholders on both sides to advance the two countries’ many shared interests and to further deepen people-to-people ties between the two nations. (Colombo Gazette)