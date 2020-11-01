UNP demands accountability for COVID-19 foreign aid

The United National Party (UNP) has demanded accountability for the COVID-19 aid provided by foreign governments.

In a statement issued today, the UNP said that it has continuously sought information from the Government with regards to the funding provided by foreign Governments and organisations to combat the virus.

“Despite financial support having been made available by organisations such as the World Bank, the Government has failed to present what these funds have been used for,” the UNP said.

The UNP also said that despite repeated statements by the Government that the authorities have controlled the spread of the virus, recent media reports have highlighted the irresponsible manner in which the Government has approached this crisis.

“A weekend newspaper has highlighted the fact that since March this year there have been no new ventilators purchased by the Government. The report goes on to state that only 146 ICU beds have been allocated to COVID-19 patients, which medical experts have indicated that this is far below the necessary amount,” the UNP said.

The latest outbreak has been linked to a stronger strain of the virus, similar to that seen in Europe. Over the weekend several European countries including the UK and France have imposed nationwide lockdowns, while outlining to the public their plans to control the spread. The UNP said the Government must present to the public what are their plans are to control the fresh outbreak.

“The authorities have announced that over 500 people, who travelled out of the Western Province prior to the lockdown, have been ordered to self-quarantine. What is the methodology that the Government pursued in selecting these people for self-quarantine? Over the weekend a differently abled man committed suicide after being separated from his mother who tested positive for COVID-19. The blatant disregard of the health and wellbeing by the authorities clearly demonstrates the lack of planning on the part of the Government,” the UNP said.

The UNP noted that there is a lack of accountability on the part of the Government regarding the efforts to halt the spread of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)