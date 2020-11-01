Strict guidelines issued for activities in areas not under curfew

Strict guidelines have been issued for activities in areas not under curfew in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health issued the guidelines saying it must be followed in areas where a curfew has not been enforced.

As per the guidelines, schools, cinemas, swimming pools, universities, tuition classes, children’s parks, casinos, night clubs, spas, day rooms and home stays will remain closed.

Parties and public gatherings and gatherings and entertainment in shopping malls are not allowed.

Only two people will be permitted to go out in public unless they are engaged in essential services/permitted work.

Public transport will be allowed to transport passengers on;y up to 75% of the seating capacity.

Government and private offices must operate only with the minimum number of staff while the rest must work from home.

Weddings can be held with maximum of 50 guests while adhering to the instructions given by the health authorities. (Colombo Gazette)

Download (PDF, 210KB)