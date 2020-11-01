Stock Market operations to continue as normal

All Stock Market operations will continue as normal on Monday 02nd November 2020 and onwards, the Colombo Stock Exchange announced.

The curfew in the entire Western Province has been extended till 9th November.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said the decision to extend the curfew was taken after more coronavirus patients were detected in the Western Province.

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) operates the only stock market in Sri Lanka and is responsible for providing a transparent and regulated environment where companies and investors can come together. (Colombo Gazette)