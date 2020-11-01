Sri Lanka records its 21st coronavirus death

Sri Lanka has recorded its 21st coronavirus related death, the Government Information Department said today.

The victim is a 40-year-old resident of Mahara.

The man had been admitted to hospital on 23rd October after falling ill.

An initial PCR test found that he had not contracted the coronavirus.

However a second test conducted following his death yesterday (October 31st) found that he had contracted the virus.

Sri Lanka had recorded its 20th coronavirus related death yesterday.

A 54-year-old woman had been admitted to hospital on 29th October after suffering from an illness.

She died while receiving treatment in hospital and a PCR test later confirmed she had the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)