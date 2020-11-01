Sanken’s Capitol Developers and Singapore’s P&T Group (Architect) win global accolades for Capitol TwinPeaks apartment project at Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2020

Both Capitol Developers (a member of the Sanken Group) and P&T Group, Singapore were recently honoured at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2020, in October 2020 for the Capitol TwinPeaks apartment project.

Singapore’s P&T Group won in the category of Best Luxury High Rise Architecture; along with Capitol Developers – Sri Lanka in the category of Best Luxury Mixed-Use Development.

According to the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2020 event organisers, the award is as a result of research on companies with projects in the same category and country. The criteria for nominations included project location, the functionality of the project, design style & special features, sustainability & energy efficiency, safety & security and the reputation & credibility of both organisations, etc.

Speaking with Richard Soon, Group Director of P&T Group, noted “It is an honour to receive this award which has been credited purely based on merit and the awarding body’s in-depth independent research into the project under a vigorous set of selection criteria. We are pleased to receive this award for the Capitol TwinPeaks, Sri Lanka project – one that we believe embodies the apex of apartment living.”

With 150 years of unparalleled design experience in the world’s emerging and developed countries and numerous offices and associated offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam and other countries; P&T Group is one of the largest Architectural and Engineering practice in the world.

Speaking with Rohana Wannigama, Managing Director – Capitol Developers Ltd, concluded “It is an honour to receive this award for the Capitol TwinPeaks project. The double award received at the Luxury Lifestyle 2020 Awards for Capitol TwinPeaks reaffirms the quality in design, convenience and comfort that have been refined through the offer of vertical living in the heart of Colombo. The project truly is an impeccable investment and lifestyle option, and we are pleased to have been endorsed by the seal of approval of the globally recognized ‘Luxury Lifestyle Awards’ headquartered in New York USA, who have just unveiled their 12th Annual Winners List for the year 2020.”

Showcased as twin 50-storey skyscrapers, Capitol TwinPeaks offers 2, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom apartments with over 40,000 sqft of common amenities, facilities and commercial space. It is home to South Asia’s highest sky bridge and is scheduled for completion at the end of June 2021.