PM seeks divine intervention to fight the pandemic

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has sought divine intervention to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that Rajapaksa has requested all Buddhist temples in Sri Lanka to recite the ‘Ratna Sutra’.

As Sri Lanka and the entire world fights the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Minister hopes the blessings of the sermon will help everyone face the pandemic courageously, and dispel inauspicious forces, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that a number of temples have already begun reciting the ‘Ratna Sutra’.

Rajapaksa has requested all the Buddhist temples in the country to recite the ‘Ratna Sutra’ daily.

He requested the temples to pray for protection and blessings upon all Sri Lankans and the people around the world. (Colombo Gazette)