One hundred and twenty-five policemen test positive

One hundred and twenty-five (125) policemen have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Police said.

The number of policemen detected with the virus was around 78 yesterday.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the number of policemen who tested positive for the virus, rose to 125 today.

Among the policemen who had contracted the virus are policemen attached to the Borella Police.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the policemen detected most recently with the virus were not involved in normal duties.

He said that the most recent cases are of officers placed in quarantine centers.

The Police spokesman said that additional policemen have been deployed to fill the vacant slots created by officers were admitted to hospital of placed in quarantine. (Colombo Gazette)