Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster crosses the 7000 mark

The Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster crossed the 7000 mark today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said that the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster rose to 7185 as of this morning.

Of them, 1,041 are employees of the Brandix factory in Minuwangoda while 6,144 are close contacts.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said that 239 people tested positive for the virus over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

A 39-year-old woman employed at the Brandix apparel manufacturing factory in Minuwangoda was the first person to be detected with the virus.

PCR tests later revealed that more employees had contracted the virus.

The main source behind the Minuwangoda cluster is yet to be identified.

Multiple scenarios have emerged in the hunt for patient zero linked to the Minuwangoda and Peliyagoda coronavirus clusters.

Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC), Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva had said that 80 percent of the investigations to find patient zero was now complete.

He said that the investigators are looking into at least six possible scenarios and once the probe is over the results will be made public. (Colombo Gazette)