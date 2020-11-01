Government accused of distorting Sri Lanka flag

The Government has been accused of distorting the Sri Lanka flag.

The accusation was raised after a Sri Lanka flag presented to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera seemed distorted.

The flag had the lion holding the sword from the blade as opposed to the handle.

Maharagama Urban Council member Dhanushka Ramanayake posted an image of the distorted flag and the actual flag.

The image of Jayasekera presenting the distorted flag to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was posted on the President’s official Facebook page.

The caption of the image states that State Minister of Batik, Handloom and Local Apparel Products Dayasiri Jayasekara is taking steps to print the Sri Lanka flag and Buddhist flags through his Ministry.

Ramanayake said that while printing the Sri Lanka flag locally as opposed to in a foreign country is a welcome move, distorting the flag cannot be accepted. (Colombo Gazette)