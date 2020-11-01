Food trucks, home delivery services deployed in curfew areas

Food trucks and home delivery services are being deployed to areas where a curfew has been enforced, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

He said that the Government has decided to implement a similar system like earlier where food supplies were delivered to the public.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that even bread had been delivered home in the past and a similar system will be implemented from tomorrow (Monday).

He also said that Rs. 5000 will be given to low-income families in the curfew areas.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that people who have been placed under home-quarantine will be given food supplies from this week.

The Government said that people placed in home-quarantine will be given a Rs. 10,000 worth relief basket. (Colombo Gazette)