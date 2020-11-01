Experts suspect unstable desk cause for Chinese PCR machine malfunction

An unstable desk may have caused the PCR machine in Mulleriyawa to malfunction, Chinese experts have said.

The experts, who were brought down specifically to fix the machine, have detected the main fault behind the malfunction after a 10-hour operation.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo tweeted saying the Automated Molecular Extraction in the machine had partly deviated but the machine was operating as normal.

The embassy said that an unstable operation desk, on which the machine was placed, may have been the cause for the malfunction.

According to the Chinese Embassy, a few rounds of verification will be carried out for a final determination to be reached.

The lab where the PCR machine is placed, was constructed in June on an urgent basis with the support of the Chinese government.

Approximately 26,000 PCR tests have been carried out at the lab, the Chinese Embassy said. (Colombo Gazette)