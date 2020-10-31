Sri Lanka records its 20th coronavirus death

Sri Lanka has recorded its 20th coronavirus related death, the Government Information Department said today.

The Government Information Department said that a PCR test on a patient who died at the Colombo National Hospital yesterday has confirmed that the patient had the coronavirus.

The 54-year-old woman had been admitted to hospital on 29th October after suffering from an illness.

She died while receiving treatment yesterday and a PCR test later confirmed she had the coronavirus.

Sri Lanka’s 17th, 18th and 19th coronavirus related deaths were reported on 27th October.

The three victims were a 19-year-old male from Keselwatte, an 87-year-old woman from Slave Island and a 42-year-old man from Ja-Ela.

Prior to this, the 14th, 15th, and 16th deaths related to the virus were reported earlier this month.

The victims were a 50-year-old woman from Kuliyapitiya, a 56-year-old heart patient also from Kuliyapitiya, and a 70-year-old man from Colombo -02 respectively. (Colombo Gazette)