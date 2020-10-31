Special probe on death of suspect in Nawagamuwa Police cell

A special Police investigation has been launched over the death of a suspect in Police custody in Nawagamuwa.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that a 25-year-old suspect had been arrested over several robberies.

The suspect had been in the custody of the Nawagamuwa Police and was placed in a cell with four other suspects.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the suspect was found dead in the Police cell this morning.

A Police team led by a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has been appointed to investigate the incident.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a Magisterial inquiry was conducted at the site.

He said that the results of the autopsy are being awaited following which further action will be taken. (Colombo Gazette)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here