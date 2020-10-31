Special probe on death of suspect in Nawagamuwa Police cell

A special Police investigation has been launched over the death of a suspect in Police custody in Nawagamuwa.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that a 25-year-old suspect had been arrested over several robberies.

The suspect had been in the custody of the Nawagamuwa Police and was placed in a cell with four other suspects.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the suspect was found dead in the Police cell this morning.

A Police team led by a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has been appointed to investigate the incident.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a Magisterial inquiry was conducted at the site.

He said that the results of the autopsy are being awaited following which further action will be taken. (Colombo Gazette)