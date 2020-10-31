Seventy-eight policemen contract coronavirus

Seventy-eight policemen have contracted the coronavirus, Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said today.

He said that another 300 policemen have been sent to quarantine centers while 1800 have been self-quarantined in their barracks or camps.

The Police spokesman said that not a single policeman had contracted the virus between March and June.

However the policemen who have now contracted the virus are linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

Among the policemen who have contracted the virus are seven policemen attached to the Borella Police.

He added that policemen on street duty have not contracted the virus as they strictly follow the health guidelines.

DIG Ajith Rohan said that all Police operations are continuing unaffected. (Colombo Gazette)