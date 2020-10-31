PCR test results awaited after factory worker dies

The results of a PCR test are awaited after a 25-year-old female employee of a garment factory in Pannala, Kurunegala died.

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Union Secretary Mahendra Balasuriya said that inquiries revealed the young woman died of a suspected heart attack.

However, the body has been kept at the Kuliyapitiya hospital for a PCR test.

Balasuriya said the woman is a resident of Narangoda and she had not reported to work since 19th October.

She had fallen ill while at home and was admitted to a hospital in Giriulla.

The woman had died while being transferred to the Kuliyapitiya hospital. (Colombo Gazette)