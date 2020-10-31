Number of employees of Wattala factory test positive for virus

A number of employees of a factory in Wattala have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) said that 49 employees of the private factory had tested positive for the virus.

According to the Public Health Inspectors, PCR tests were initially conducted on 120 employees of the factory.

The results of the PCR tests found that 49 employees had contracted the coronavirus.

Public Health Inspectors said that just over 1000 people are employed at the private company.

The private company has been temporarily closed. (Colombo Gazette)