New Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka arrives in Colombo

The new Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka arrived in Colombo last night (Friday).

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo said that Qi Zhenhong, the new Ambassador-designate of China arrived in Colombo yesterday.

The new envoy is expected to assume office after a two week quarantine.

In a message after arriving in Sri Lanka, Zhenhong said that he hopes to work with Sri Lanka to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of both countries.

Amb Qi is a senior diplomat and former President of China Institute of International Studies. (Colombo Gazette)