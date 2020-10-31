Mövenpick Hotel Colombo is now ALLSAFE certified

Mövenpick Hotel Colombo has been welcoming, safeguarding and taking care of guests since its reopening in May 2020.

The hotel has now received the ALLSAFE certification, thus implementing enhanced hygiene and sanitary measures, certified by the cleanliness and prevention label. There would be an ALLSAFE Officer available 24X7 ensuring all protocols are followed. This certification also confirms that the new elevated cleanliness protocols have been met within the hotel.

This ALLSAFE global cleanliness & prevention standards have been developed with and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification. The Mövenpick Hotel Colombo was thoroughly audited by Accor operational experts in order to receive this label.

Starting from entering the hotel, to check-in, stay, dining, experiences, till check-out, guest safety has been a priority since reopening. Social Distancing is being practiced via contact-less payments, digital restaurant menus, spacing between tables, etc. All Social gatherings and events have also been realigned and continue in a closed group with the limitation set by the state government and local health authorities.

Commenting on the certification, George Koumendakos, General Manager, Mövenpick Hotel Colombo, said, “As we all have stepped into a ‘New Normal’ of living, this added certification re-assures our guests that we take health and safety measures very seriously. Our teams are trained to ensure that our guests who patronize us for our warm hospitality are kept safe. We have worked hard on continuing to extend the warmth in our hospitality even behind the protective gears”. He further added the launch of their new campaign “For the love of Travel, for the love of Now, where Accor encourages its guests to follow their hearts and cherish every moment of life as we don’t know what tomorrow will bring. As an extended leg of this campaign, Accor has announced “Missed Celebrations” to ensure that guests can celebrate special occasions with friends and family with discount vouchers at 30% off the total spends”.