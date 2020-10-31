Doc990 brings on Seetha Channelling Services and Pharmacies

Powered by Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, Doc990 is Sri Lanka’s top online service for channelling doctors from private hospitals. It is safe, convenient, and currently has over 140 hospitals in its portfolio. In order to serve its users better, Doc990 is expanding its service offerings across Kandy by integrating Seetha Channelling services and pharmacies.

Seetha Holdings Pvt Ltd is a leading brand that has diversified into pharmaceuticals and doctor channelling services in the Central Province of Sri Lanka. Doc990 working with Seetha Holdings in Kandy strengthens their hospital network whilst expanding their pharmacy network through the Seetha Channelling Centre. As a result of this two-way integration, users from the Central Province can also make bookings to Colombo hospitals as well via the Seetha Channelling Centre.

Users from Kandy can make bookings by calling 990, visiting www.doc.lk, or via the Doc990 mobile application. Users can also channel a doctor at any Doc990 hospital island wide through a Seetha pharmacy.

Through its widening network of hospitals and medical services, Doc990 is making healthcare accessible and convenient for everyone in the country. Visit Doc990 to find out more.