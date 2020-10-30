Wine stores seek permission to temporarily close owing to poor business

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Wine stores operating in most parts of Colombo and other areas have sought permission to temporarily close owing to poor business.

Excise Department Deputy Commissioner Kapila Kumarasinghe told Colombo Gazette that wine stores operating in areas where a curfew had not been imposed this week, prior to the three-day curfew in the Western Province, wanted to close for a short period.

Kumarasinghe said that owners and operators of wine stores claim they are running at a loss as there is poor sales these days.

However, Kumarasinghe said he suspects the illicit liquor trade is behind the attempt to close win stores in the country for a few months.

He said that closing wine stores without prior approval is illegal and could result in the permanent closure of such wine stores.

Wine stores operating in areas where a curfew has been enforced have approval to close under the Quarantine Act. (Colombo Gazette)