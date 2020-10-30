Special operation launched to detect anyone who left Western Province

A special Police operation has been launched to detect anyone who left the Western Province ahead of the three-day curfew which came into force today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that several residents of the Western Province had left last night despite being advised not to do so.

He said that Police teams have been deployed to visit hotels and lodges situated out of the Western Province.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that legal action will be taken against individuals found to have left the Western Province under the Quarantine Act.

He also said that anyone who left Colombo will need to undergo testing when they return to Colombo.

Road blocks had been placed at a number of locations yesterday to prevent residents from leaving the Western Province.

Residents of the Western Province had been requested to stay home and not travel to other parts of the country.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that road blocks had been placed at the entry and exit points of the Western Province today. (Colombo Gazette)