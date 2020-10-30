PHI officers quarantined after two inspectors contract virus

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A group of Public Health Inspectors (PHI) from the Ginthupitiya office in Colombo have been isolated, after two officers had contracted the coronavirus.

PHI Association Secretary M. Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that two officers attached to the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Department’s B2 Zone office in Colombo had tested positive yesterday (29).

PCR tests were conducted on the two officers after they had showed symptoms of the virus.

Balasuriya said it is suspected that the two PHI officers may have contracted the virus while engaging in front-line duties involving Covid patients and their close associates.

Measure are being taken to isolate first contacts of the patients and their colleagues from the Ginthupitiya office at a hotel.

The two patients were transferred to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) in Mulleriyawa, he added. (Colombo Gazette)