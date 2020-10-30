Officials warn virus spreading at a faster rate in Sri Lanka

Officials have warned that the coronavirus is now spreading at a faster rate in Sri Lanka and as a result the public must take extra precautions.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the virus is spreading faster than it did in March-April this year.

He said that according to health experts the virus which spread from the Minuwangoda and Peliyagoda clusters is spreading faster than it did earlier.

As a result, the public have been urged to stay at home, limit outings and follow the health guidelines.

The Police Spokesman also noted that those in home-quarantine must stay indoors and not entertain outsiders in their homes. (Colombo Gazette)